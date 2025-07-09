Jacksonville man guilty of multiple sales of fentanyl while armed

Jacksonville, Fla — 36-year-old Thomas Edgar Hall has pleaded guilty to two counts of distribution of fentanyl and two counts of possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. Hall faces a minimum sentence of 10 years, up to life, in federal prison.

According to court documents, from May through August 2024, Hall sold fentanyl and crack cocaine six times to an undercover officer with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Hall was armed or had ready access to a firearm on each occasion.

In September 2024, after obtaining a search warrant, investigators searched the home where the drug transactions had taken place. Officers located six firearms, an assortment of ammunition, and drug paraphernalia, including beakers, mirrors, razors, and blenders containing drug residue. They also recovered crack cocaine and over 60 grams of fentanyl.

A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews