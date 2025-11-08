Jacksonville man is recovering in the hospital after investigators say he was hit by semi-truck

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville truck driver is in the hospital with severe injuries after a tragic hit-and-run crash along I-95.

Family members said Kyle McCombs was on his way back to Jacksonville from Miami when he broke down in Volusia County.

“He put all of his cones out and his flashers on to see what was going on,” said Julie McCombs, Kyle’s mom.

As he started working on repairing his box truck, Julie said she stayed in touch with him and tracked his location the entire time.

“At about 9:15 was the last time I spoke to him, and around 9:30 his phone started going straight to voicemail,” said Julie.

At that point, Julie said Kyle’s fiancé drove to Volusia County, where his phone was last seen.

And when she got there, she found him lying in front of the truck on the ground.

“If she had not gotten to him, he probably would have died on the side of the road alone in the dark,” said Julie.

Investigators said an unknown semi tractor-trailer hit McCombs.

He was rushed to the hospital.

“They were surprised that he survived,” said Julie.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Julie said his leg had to be amputated, and he went through surgery on his right hand and arm.

As her son faces a long road to recovery, she is begging someone to come forward with information that will help investigators find the driver responsible for this.

“Somebody had to see something,” said Julie. “Somebody had to see him get hit. Somebody had to see him lying on the ground. Somebody had to see something. They don’t know if that driver was drunk or if they were not paying attention. They just don’t know what happened to cause the impact.”

FHP is asking anyone with information to call them at *FHP (*347) or CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS (1-800-423-8477).

If you would like to help the family, there is a GoFundMe. Fundraiser by Julie Mccombs : Help Save my Sons Life After Tragic Accident.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]