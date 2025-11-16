Jacksonville man pleads guilty to trying to meet child for sex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man has pleaded guilty to trying to meet an 11-year-old child for sex after communicating online with someone he thought was the child’s parent, federal officials said.

Noel Daniel Simonca, 48, was arrested in January by the FBI.

Prosecutors say Simonca used his cellphone and the internet to arrange a meeting with the undercover agent, who was posing as the parent of an 11-year-old.

Simonca faces at least 10 years in prison, with a maximum of life, plus possible lifetime supervision.

According to court records, Simonca exchanged text messages with the undercover agent in December 2024, making plans to meet and describing his intentions in detail.

He even suggested a photo shoot with the child and drove to a planned meeting spot in Jacksonville Beach, where FBI agents arrested him.

