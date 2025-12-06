Jacksonville man sentenced to 270 years in prison for producing child sexual abuse material

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Joshua Keith Davis was sentenced to 270 years in federal prison for producing, distributing, and possessing child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

Davis, 53, from Jacksonville, was found guilty by a federal jury on August 12.

The charges stem from his actions between 2011 and 2013, during which he produced CSAM depicting infants and distributed the material online. He was also found in possession of CSAM in 2022.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

This case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse. The initiative aims to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.