Jacksonville man sentenced to 30 years for crossing state lines to abuse minor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man was sentenced Wednesday to 30 years in federal prison in Knoxville, Tennessee, for traveling across state lines to have sex with a minor, officials said.

Jeffrey Lee Robertson, 35, pleaded guilty to charges that included traveling with his wife, Kasey Lynn Skaggs, to Tennessee three times to abuse a 14-year-old girl between December 2023 and February 2024.

Investigators say they found messages between Robertson, Skaggs, and the victim discussing illegal sexual acts, along with evidence that the couple told the girl to delete their conversations.

Robertson will have to register as a sex offender for life once he’s released.

Skaggs is set to be sentenced in February.

