Jacksonville man sentenced after sharing illegal images of children online

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man will spend time in prison after pleading guilty in a child exploitation case investigated by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Prosecutors say 26-year-old Amias Mabini pleaded guilty Wednesday to 12 charges connected to viewing and sharing child sexual abuse material.

A judge sentenced him to five years in a Florida prison, followed by 10 years of sex offender probation. He will also have to register as a sex offender.

The investigation started in January 2025 after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent a tip about illegal material being shared on the messaging app Kik.

Detectives say they were able to trace the account back to Mabini.

During the investigation, detectives documented dozens of cases where the material was viewed or shared from a home in Palm Coast.

Authorities say Mabini had later moved to Jacksonville.

Mabini was arrested in July 2025 and is now being held at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility while he waits to be transferred to the Florida Department of Corrections.

