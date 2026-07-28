Jacksonville man sentenced for bank fraud and failing to appear

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man will spend five years in federal prison for a bank fraud scheme that targeted financial institutions.

Prosecutors say 30-year-old McKenzie Phillip Storm Scott and others stole checks from the United States mail, altered them, deposited counterfeit checks into accomplices’ accounts, and quickly withdrew the cash. Investigators say while he was able to obtain over $20,000 in cash, the scheme attempted to steal over half a million dollars.

Scott also skipped his original sentencing hearing and was later arrested in Las Vegas.

©2026 Cox Media Group