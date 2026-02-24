Jacksonville man wanted for murder, burglary, arrested in Bay County

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. — The Lynn Haven Police Department reported a man wanted for murder in Jacksonville was arrested early Tuesday morning by local and federal law enforcement working together in Bay County.

A deputy from the Lynn Haven Police Department, who also serves with the U.S. Marshals Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force, helped take 25-year-old Talint Wayne Curtis into custody.

Police say Curtis was wanted on charges of second-degree murder and armed burglary. He was arrested and taken to Bay County Jail.

The operation was a team effort, in which officers from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Panama City Police, Panama City Beach Police, Florida Highway Patrol, Homeland Security, and Walton County Sheriff’s Office were all involved.

