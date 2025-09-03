Jacksonville dad who put toddler in street, hit him with car enters guilty plea in baby’s death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man who put his toddler son in the street and hit him with a car entered a guilty plea in Duval County Circuit Court on Wednesday morning. Justin Golden, 20, was originally charged with vehicular manslaughter in the Jan. 25 killing of 8-month-old Pablo Kye Golden.

That charged was dropped and Golden pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter of a child. He’s facing 13-30 years in prison and will be sentenced Nov. 13.

According to Jacksonville police, Golden was driving the car when he was arguing with a woman who was the passenger. That’s when he stopped at the intersection of McDuff Avenue South and Lenox Avenue and put the baby on the ground, then drove off, hitting the 8-month-old.

The baby was taken to a hospital by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, where it was pronounced dead.

Justin Golden Justin Golden stands before a Duval County Circuit Court judge Wednesday (Sept. 3, 2025) for the death of an 8-month-old boy.

Pablo Kye Golden

