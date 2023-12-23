Jacksonville man’s work truck stolen, found trashed and riddled with bullets

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A local handyman’s Christmas is looking different this year after he had his work truck stolen -- then found it pierced with bullet holes.

It’s been an overwhelming few weeks for Thiago Grimm, a local handyman doing all kinds of work. He’s known as the fixer. It’s how he makes a living but a bulk of that work came to a halt after thieves stole his truck.

“I lost all my tools, everything was inside the truck because I don’t have a garage,” Grimm told Action News Jax.

It happened in late November at the Ciel Apartments and thousands of dollars worth of equipment was stolen. The lack of tools meant money from any incoming jobs would be much less than usual, putting a damper on this year’s Christmas.

“I couldn’t make the same amount of money the last two weeks, so it’s, it will be a different Christmas,” Grimm said.

He had to work smaller jobs throughout the past few weeks. But then, three days ago, the truck was found but not in a way he would’ve guessed.

“It was a complete mess.”

The truck was riddled with bullets and dirt and trash were everywhere.

Grimm claims his truck was used in other crimes as seen in the video provided to him. It showed what’s believed to be his truck at a nearby apartment complex. In that video, two people can be seen checking door handles.

“I don’t want to drive a car involved in a shooting,” he said. “I don’t know if I’m driving and some other criminal saw the truck and say that’s the guy. It’s not safe at all.”

Grimm’s been using a rental car for the time being as the truck is with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

He also posted on Nextdoor and got some help with small job opportunities as a result, something he’s grateful for.

“I was very surprised with the kindness of the people, it was amazing. It saved me the last couple of weeks.”

The police report showed that two suspects were arrested related to the incident when they were pulled over in the truck. However, nobody was charged with theft of a motor vehicle.

Gimme said he’s hoping police eventually find who’s responsible.

