Jacksonville mayor: City employee who posted ICE-related warning on social media violated policy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan is responding to the city’s decision to put its Hispanic Outreach Director on paid administrative leave.

It’s after she made a livestream on social media warning local immigrants about sightings of ICE agents around the city.

“They are going targeting specifically Hispanic and non-American businesses,” Yanira “Yaya” Cardona said in the stream. “The best advice I could give you all is please, if in this case, unfortunately you do get pulled over, please listen, comply.”

Cardona also advised local immigrants to stay home if possible to avoid ICE agents.

Deegan spoke to media on Thursday afternoon, saying Cardona was put on leave only because she violated city policy.

Deegan said there was no part of Cardona’s message during the livestream that was wrong or illegal.

However, Deegan said Cardona didn’t check with the Mayor’s Office or the city’s communications office to get permission to make her video.

Cardona made the video while she was on the clock inside of her office at City Hall rather than on her own time, Deegan said.

Deegan also mentioned that this is at least Cardona’s second time being reprimanded for comments she has made on social media.

Action News Jax looked through the city’s social media policy and found a section saying, “If you do post content online related to the work you do with the City, in order to make it clear that you are not speaking on behalf of the City, it is best to include a disclaimer, such as ‘The postings on this site are my own and do not necessarily reflect the views of the City of Jacksonville or its representatives.’”

Cardona never made a disclaimer in her video and Deegan said the city had to take a firm stance.

“If you have a policy that is not followed, it doesn’t really continue to be a policy. And if you don’t make some sort of of of consequence to that, then then I think people aren’t going to take it seriously,” Deegan said.

Deegan said at this point, Cardona isn’t being removed from her position.

We asked Deegan when Cardona will be able to return to her normal duties. The Mayor said there’s no timeline on that.

You can watch Deegan’s comments as they were streamed on the Action News Jax YouTube channel below:

