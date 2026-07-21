Jacksonville mayor hosting a series of budget town halls

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan presented the proposed 2026-2027 budget to the City Council Monday morning.

She called the $2B budget “balanced”, drawing no money from the reserves. She said the budget invests in public safety, infrastructure, health, housing, homelessness and economic development.

A series of budget town halls is planned for anyone with questions about how city money is spent.

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Here’s the schedule:

August 5th, 2026 | 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Jean Ribault High School

3701 Winton Dr

Jacksonville, FL 32208

August 13th, 2026 | 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Julia Landon College Preparatory & Leadership Development School

1819 Thacker Ave

Jacksonville, FL 3220

August 19th, 2026 | 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Duncan U. Fletcher High School

700 Seagate Ave

Neptune Beach, FL 32266

August 27th, 2026 | 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Mandarin High School

4831 Greenland Rd

Jacksonville, FL 32258

September 1st, 2026 | 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Ortega Elementary School

4010 Baltic St

Jacksonville, FL 32210

September 8th, 2026 | 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Terry Parker High School

7301 Parker School Rd

Jacksonville, FL 32211

September 15, 2026 I 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

First Coast High School

590 Duval Station Rd

Jacksonville, FL 32218

September 21st, 2026 | 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Edward H. White High School

1700 Old Middleburg Rd N

Jacksonville, FL 32210

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