Jacksonville Mayor unveils $2 billion budget proposal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police and fire pay raises, affordable housing, and more money for local infrastructure.

Those are just a few of the highlights in the $2 billion budget proposal rolled out by Mayor Donna Deegan Monday morning.

Coming in roughly $100 million higher than the current city budget, Deegan’s new proposal manages to increase overall spending while maintaining the city’s AA+ credit rating and without dipping into city reserves.

The budget includes tens of millions for infrastructure projects like sidewalks and roads, park construction and improvements, septic to sewer conversion, and drainage projects.

“Momentum is a fragile, fleeting thing. We have it right now. So, let’s push forward. Time is of the essence. Our new day is dawning,” said Deegan.

At $100.1 million, the biggest increase comes in the form of police and fire salary and pension benefits, which were negotiated by the city and police and fire unions last year.

JSO and JFRD’s top-line budgets proposed by the mayor align with those requested by the agencies.

Apart from the pre-negotiated salary and benefit increases, Sheriff TK Waters told us last week that operational costs for his agency will remain relatively flat this year.

“There’s no crazy spending going on. As a matter of fact we’ve been cutting some things,” said Waters.

Council President Kevin Carrico (R-District 4) came away from the budget presentation with some positive takeaways.

“Having a balanced budget, and I think that’s important. Not using our reserves unless we truly have emergencies or things that come up through the year that really need it,” said Carrico.

When asked about some specific budget asks proposed by the Mayor, like nearly $7 million for affordable housing programs and more than $5 million for homelessness, Carrico expressed some differences in philosophy.

“I think affordable housing is broader than just trying to find a house that’s affordable. It’s maintaining your current housing costs and making them more affordable,” said Carrico.

After having much of her affordable housing asks stripped from last year’s budget, the mayor said she’s optimistic there will be movement this year, given a recent UNF poll found it to be the top issue for local voters.

“What we did invest, I think is very reasonable and I’m hopeful that Council will see that as well,” said Deegan.

Find a full outline of the budget, as well as highlights, here.

