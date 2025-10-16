Jacksonville murder victim identified, search for suspect continues

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The victims’ advocacy group, MAD DADS, identified the man killed in Grand Park on October 6 as Baron Greenwade III.

Greenwade, 21, was shot on the 3200 block of West 17th Street. Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office found him inside a car. He later died at the hospital.

Witnesses reported hearing multiple shots fired from a passing car. No arrests have been made.

MAD DADS and JSO are asking anyone with information to make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

