Jacksonville NAACP calls out recent removal of Council Member Jimmy Peluso from committees

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Branch of the NAACP has voiced strong opposition to the actions of Council President Kevin Carrico, who recently censured colleagues for voting against his political agenda.

This comes after a recent move by Carrico, removing Democratic Councilman Jimmy Peluso (District 7) from his committee assignment.

Action News Jax told you on Wednesday about Peluso’s response to whether this recent move will potentially hurt his ability to represent his district.

The branch has expressed outrage over the removal of Council Member Jimmy Peluso from all committees and the actions against Council Member Matt Carlucci, which have relegated him to a single committee.

“We are disturbed at the behavior of President Carrico, who appears to be more focused on scoring political points rather than prioritizing the best interests of the city of Jacksonville,” stated President Isaiah Rumlin.

“Councilman Peluso represents a significant minority group of voters, and by taking these actions, President Carrico is effectively silencing their voices. Therefore, we strongly urge Council President Carrico to reconsider these actions.”

The Jacksonville NAACP stated that the actions against Peluso and Carlucci are detrimental to the democratic process.

“We call upon all citizens to stand with us in demanding that our elected officials uphold their responsibilities to the constituents they serve,” Rumlin added. “The voices of all citizens must be heard, and we will continue to advocate for fairness, accountability, and transparency in government.”

Kevin Carrico officially started his one-year leadership term on July 1.

The next City Council meeting is set for July 22nd.