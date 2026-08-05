Jacksonville named the 5th most romantic city in America, new study finds

Jacksonville may be known for its miles of beaches, scenic riverfront and outdoor lifestyle, but a new national ranking suggests it’s also one of the best places in the country for romance.

According to a new study conducted by dating app Agilis, Jacksonville ranks as the fifth most romantic city in the United States, outperforming many destinations traditionally associated with love and romantic getaways. The rankings were first reported by the New York Post.

Researchers analyzed Google search trends across 30 major U.S. cities, measuring 28 romance-related search terms, including “romantic restaurants,” “proposal locations,” “date night ideas,” “anniversary ideas,” and “romantic weekend getaways.” The results were adjusted for population to determine which cities showed the strongest interest in romance.

Jacksonville recorded 187.9 romance-related searches per 100,000 residents, placing it just behind Chicago and ahead of many larger metropolitan areas.

The study credits Jacksonville’s unique mix of natural beauty and waterfront attractions for its high ranking. From sunset cruises along the St. Johns River to oceanfront dining, quiet beaches and expansive parks, the city offers plenty of options for couples looking to spend quality time together.

The top five cities in the ranking are:

New York City Nashville Austin Chicago Jacksonville

While cities like New York and Chicago earned praise for their world-class dining and entertainment, Jacksonville stood out for its relaxed coastal atmosphere and outdoor experiences.

So while Jacksonville has long been recognized for its sports, beaches and growing downtown, the latest ranking adds another title to the list: one of America’s most romantic cities.