Jacksonville nominating LaVilla neighborhood to the National Register of Historic Places

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville held a public conference Tuesday, announcing intentions to seek and secure a nomination to the National Register of Historic Places for the LaVilla neighborhood.

LaVilla was first established in 1866, making it the oldest neighborhood in the city.

Members of the LaVilla community have made significant contributions to music and arts nationwide, including James Weldon Johnson -- the songwriter of “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing,” often called the Black National Anthem.

LaVilla was home to the Jacksonville Terminal (now the Prime Osborne Convention Center), which was the largest train station south of Washington, D.C. LaVilla also played a foundational role in what became known as the Great Migration, a period in time when millions of African Americans fled north to escape persecution.

“The City of Jacksonville is proud to support LaVilla. We will continue investing in public infrastructure, and supporting efforts to bring more homes, businesses, jobs, and educational opportunities to the neighborhood. said Mayor Donna Deegan. “The formal recognition of its role in our history highlights our ongoing work to revitalize LaVilla and preserve its past.”

Officials said the nomination should be completed by Winter 2025, following the completion of an updated Lavilla Historic Resources Survey and a nomination application.

