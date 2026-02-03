Jacksonville parks director on leave from job after DUI arrest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville city leader is now on administrative leave after being arrested for driving under the influence.

Action News Jax’s Ben Becker obtained court documents showing Daryl Joseph, the director of the Department of Parks, Recreation, and Community Services was arrested Saturday on the Northside.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Joseph was involved in a crash around 11 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of New Berlin and Cedar Point roads.

They say his car ended up in a ditch after he turned in front of a truck.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Police say they arrested Joseph after smelling alcohol while talking to him. He faces multiple charges, according to his arrest report.

The City told Action News Jax that Joseph will be on administrative leave through the remainder of the week while they conduct an internal review.

We are still working to obtain Joseph’s mugshot from JSO.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.