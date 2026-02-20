Jacksonville pastor calls for teen violence prevention after chaotic ‘teen takeover’ incidents

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Reverend Korey O’Neal, a pastor at New Beginnings Outreach Ministries in Jacksonville’s Springfield neighborhood, believes hope and change for kids in our community is an urgent need.

He held a prayer vigil at Friendship Fountain on the Southbank, which was no coincidence, since two teens were shot there during Jacksonville’s New Year’s Eve celebration. It’s also the same place where we told you last July the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office had to break up a crowd of 600-700 teens who had gathered there for a “teen takeover” event.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

We reported about a similar “teen takeover” over the weekend at the Avenues Mall, which led to shots fired after a fight broke out between teens. This was less than a year after another “teen takeover” was reported at the Orange Park Mall, which had to be broken up by Clay County deputies.

“It’s a right now issue that needs to be addressed,” said Reverend O’Neal, “we want to reach our youth before they make a decision that can drastically change the rest of their life.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

O’Neal brought local faith leaders and families together for his prayer vigil, where he not only urged the teens who showed up to not only lean on the power of prayer, but called on parents and peers to do more in supporting their journey to adulthood.

“We need to show this love for them,” said Gwendolyn Hansbery, who was at the vigil to pray for her 19-year-old grandson, “they may get off the path, but somewhere in this life I believe they’ll come back. I believe they always hear our words.”

Of the shootings we’ve reported to you since 2023, one out of every 14 have involved teens.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The Florida Department of Corrections has reported a rising number of teens being admitted to prison over the last 26 years. In a recent report, the department said teens made up 12% of the state’s prison population.

Reverend O’Neal said he has a goal of recruiting 500 mentors to help at-risk teens by mid-April. If you’re interested in supporting the effort or getting involved, you can click here. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, this week, said it is working to address “teen takeovers” by getting its Intelligence Unit involved, working to be present at the events to prevent violence from breaking out.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.