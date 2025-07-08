Jacksonville police believe there are more victims of suspected serial rapist

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville police investigators believe there may be more victims of a man accused of multiple rapes.

Jason Blount, a 52-year-old man from Orlando, is accused of three counts of sexual battery for crimes committed in 2000 and 2002 in Jacksonville.

Blount was arrested in Orange County for robbery, and his DNA was taken upon booking. This DNA matched evidence from cold cases in Jacksonville, leading to his charges on July 2, police said.

Blount’s method of operation involved ambushing women outside their homes. In one instance, he attacked a woman who was jogging, while in another case, he dragged a woman from her apartment to another location. In a third incident, he forced his way into a victim’s apartment, police said.

Detectives have identified an additional victim, who was elderly at the time of the assault and is now deceased.

Authorities believe there may be more victims in Jacksonville, Orlando, and potentially beyond. They urge anyone with information to contact them at 904.630.0500.

