Jacksonville police investigating a deadly stabbing near West Union Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly stabbing in the 1400 Block of West union Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his late forties or fifties had been stabbed and was found unresponsive at the entrance to an apartment complex.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

While patrols were on scene, a potential suspect was identified and located nearby at a residence.

Officers made contact with the suspect, a woman roughly 45-years-old, and detained her.

Currently her, along with other witnesses have been taken to the police memorial building for interviews.

At this time officers are trying to determine the relationship between the victim and suspect. Reports state that the suspect has been uncooperative so far.

