Jacksonville police investigating murder of man found dead in Ortega River in September

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it needs help finding who killed a 36-year-old man.

Robert Velleca’s body was found floating in the Ortega River on September 20, JSO said.

The Medical Examiner’s Office ruled his manner of death as a homicide.

Anyone who has any information about Velleca’s murder is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500.

People can also call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS to report tips anonymously.

