Jacksonville police investigating traffic death in San Jose

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
(JSO) Jacksonville Sheriff's Office logo
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a traffic-related death in the San Jose neighborhood.

It happened at the intersection of Baymeadows Road and San Jose Boulevard.

Police will give an update on the investigation at 11:45 a.m.

Action News Jax will have the latest updates on CBS47 Action News Jax at Noon.

