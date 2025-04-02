Jacksonville police looking for gunman after man shot in stomach in Murray Hill

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is stable condition at a Jacksonville hospital after police said he was shot in the stomach early Wednesday.

Police said the victim, a man in his mid 20s, was standing in his home in the 3000 block of Rosselle Street when he was shot at about 1:30 a.m.

Police said they’re interviewing residents who were in the home when the shooting occurred and they have no suspect information.

