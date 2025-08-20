Jacksonville police looking for missing mother of five, family fears she’s in danger

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Family of a Jacksonville woman who was reported missing is speaking on her disappearance.

They said 34-year-old Kayla Bailey, a Jacksonville mother of 5 and a photographer was last seen at her home on Maxville Boulevard.

Bailey’s family said they believe she is in danger.

“She has never run off alone and for this long,” said Jola Bailey, Kayla’s daughter. “She is really weak, and she is not really doing that well.”

“She’s been in a state of depression,” said Joshua bailey, Kayla’s husband.

Joshua said early Monday morning was the last time they saw Kayla.

“We got up around 6:30 in the morning,” said Joshua. “My daughter had already gotten up and she said that she basically looked at her and they looked at each other and there was definitely awkwardness.”

After realizing something was wrong, they said they pinged her cellphone location and it showed she was at the Sunoco gas station on U.S. 301 about half a mile away from their home.

“Just has ghosted herself from the family,” said Lisa Lucas, Kayla’s mom.

A JSO report said Bailey and her husband were having issues. Their daughter told officers that Bailey left the home and took her children to her mother’s place for several weeks but returned home last week.

The officer wrote that he believed bailey left of her own free will.

“Everybody is just reaching out just wanting to get her home safe,” said Lucas.

Police said she was last seen wearing a black romper, brown shoes, and glasses.

As the search efforts continue, family is hopeful they will bring her home.

“We want to find her,” said Joshua. “We want to bring her home. We love her. We miss her.”

Anyone who knows Bailey’s whereabouts is urged to call JSO at 904-630-0500.

