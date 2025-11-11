Jacksonville police: Missing 9-year-old boy found safe

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE, 11/10/25, 7 p.m.: JSO said its officers spotted Taryn walking home and returned him safely to his family.

Original story below:

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 9-year-old boy.

Taryn Spikes was last seen in the area of West 26th Street near Moncrief Road.

“Due to his young age, we are concerned about his safety,” JSO wrote in a social media post.

Taryn is described as 4′11″ and has brown eyes and black hair. Police said he was last seen wearing a black shirt, white shorts and black shoes.

Anyone with any information on Taryn’s whereabouts is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500.

