Jacksonville police: Missing woman diagnosed with dementia found safe

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE, 8:13 p.m. 12/8/25: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Annie Ruth Jackson has been found safe.

Original story below:

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman who has been diagnosed with dementia.

Annie Ruth Jackson, 75, was last seen in the area of Yulee Street, JSO said. She was reported missing around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Jackson is described as 5′3″ tall, weighs 180 pounds, has brown eyes and gray braids.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt, gray sweatpants, and no shoes

Anyone who has any information on Jackson’s whereabouts is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500.

