Jacksonville police release video of officer wounded in shootout leaving hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Walking with the aid of crutches, his leg heavily bandaged up to his calf, Jacksonville officer A.C. Gaulding left the hospital. He smiled as his fellow officers cheered him on.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released the video Monday of Gaulding leaving the UF-Health following his surgery last week. The 15-year JSO veteran, was shot in the foot March 12 following a traffic stop that turned into a shootout.

Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said they man Gaulding pulled officer was wearing a bulletproof vest and was armed with multiple guns.

Gaulding pulled him over in the area of Trout River Boulevard and Ribault Avenue. JSO said the suspect pulled into a driveway, attempted to get out of the car, and then began firing rounds at Gaulding.

Gaulding returned fire striking the man multiple times. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A video posted on JSO’s Facebook page showing Gaulding leaving the hospital states:

We’d like to thank our wonderful community for the support for our officer during this difficult time, especially the medical professionals at UF Health and our brothers and sisters at Jacksonville Fire and Rescue.

Please join us in wishing Officer Gaulding the absolute best as he heals.

