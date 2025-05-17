Jacksonville police release video showing officer shooting man to death during knife attack

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — WARNING: The following article contains video some may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released a portion of video Saturday that shows the moments that lead up to one of its officers shooting a man to death earlier this month.

Police were called to a neighborhood May 2 near Jillian Drive and Ricker Road in response to a fight with injuries.

Officer D. Zheng was first to arrive on the scene, police said. He found the suspect, Norbal Garcia Jr., 58, standing by two people crouched against a gate, Zheng’s body camera video shows. One person had knife wounds, police said, and the gate was streaked in what appeared to be blood, the video shows.

Zheng can be heard repeating commands for Garcia to drop the knife. Garcia ignored the officer and took steps towards the two people and the officer fired his gun, striking Garcia, the video shows.

Garcia died at the hospital.

Knife, OIS Jacksonville police released the following photos showing knifes they said a man had during an attack on the Westside on May 2, 2025. The man was shot to death by an officer. (JSO PIO/Credit: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

