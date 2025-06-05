Jacksonville police release video of vehicle that killed veteran in hit-and-run

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville police released video Tuesday showing a fatal hit-and-run in October 2024 that killed a 53-year-old woman. Robbie Roberts was hit at the intersection of Normandy Boulevard and Lenox Avenue in the early morning hours.

Roberts, a retired Air Force veteran, was on an early morning walk in the Hillcrest neighborhood when she was struck by the vehicle that police believe is a Nissan Juke or a similar model.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or driver is urged to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org and First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.

