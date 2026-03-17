Jacksonville police: Man killed in officer-involved shooting near Bowden Road and I-95

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a man was killed in an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday morning.

JSO shared a photo of the Gate gas station on Bowden Road near Interstate 95 roped off with crime scene tape.

We are on the scene of an officer-involved-shooting on Bowden Road near I-95. All officers are okay. Please avoid the area. We will provide more details when available. pic.twitter.com/ckFXvSrLd6 — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) March 17, 2026

Jacksonville Undersheriff Shawn Coarsey said officers were dispatched to a reported armed robbery around 9:22 a.m.

Coarsey said a middle-aged man entered the Gate gas station around 9:15 a.m. and walked around the store and waited until other customers left.

He pulled out a handgun and demanded the employees exit the store, Coarsey said. The man also made comments about self-harm.

As the employees exited, the man stayed inside, watching the front door. He opened the door and told employees he’d come out shooting, Coarsey said.

He asked the employees to call police. When officers arrived, he told police he’d come out shooting, Coarsey said.

He closed the door, opened the door, raised the gun and walked toward officers, Coarsey said.

An officer fired his rifle several times, and the man was killed, Coarsey said. The man was approximately 40 yards away when the officer fired.

“He didn’t fire his gun,” Coarsey said of the man.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“We’re not gonna let him fire his gun,” Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said.

“He had the gun straight up at the officers and briskly approached them,” Coarsey said.

“So we’re never gonna let a person fire at us if we can avoid it,” Waters said.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

This is JSO’s sixth officer-involved shooting of 2026 and the State Attorney’s Office is investigating.

Police are still working to identify the man, Coarsey said.

Police are asking people to avoid the area and they said all officers are OK.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.