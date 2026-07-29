Jacksonville police responding to reported drowning on San Pablo Road South

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it is responding to a reported drowning in the Intracoastal West area.

JSO said the call came from 3709 San Pablo Rd South, which is the address of the Coquina Bay Apartments.

Action News Jax has a crew headed to the area and is working to get more information about the age and condition of the person involved.

We will update this story with new information as soon as we receive it.

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