Jacksonville police on scene of a shooting at an apartment complex off San Jose Blvd.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has responded to the Woodlake Park Apartments for a shooting that occurred at about 3 p.m., leaving one victim with non-life threatening injuries.

Police, who erected crime scene tape around one of the apartment complex’s buildings, said they are still searching for a suspect.

Detectives are interviewing witnesses, canvassing for surveillance video, and following up on leads, police said in a news release.

The adult victim is being treated for injuries, bt police did not say if the victim is cooperating with police regarding the incident.

Police, who said they discovered shell casings at the scene, said it does not appear to be a domestic-related incident.

Investigators are still trying to determine if the shooter and the victim know each other.

The crime scene remains active, and police said as of 8 p.m. that they expect to be at the scene for several more hours.

Police are restricting traffic in and out of the complex, located at 9439 San Jose Boulevard. The apartments are east of the boulevard bordering Sunbeam Road.

This is a developing story. Check back with Action News Jax for additional details as they become available.

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