UPDATE: Missing woman found safe

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE 2:25 p.m. - From JSO: Ms. Talmadge has been located safely. Thank you to all who assisted in this search and disseminated the information to our community.

ORIGINAL STORY - The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a missing woman.

Stacey Talmadge, 48, was last seen in the Fairfield area, near Talleyrand, around 10 p.m. Sunday night.

Caretakers reported her missing at 6:40 a.m. on Monday. Since then, efforts to find her have been unsuccessful.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

JSO was told Ms. Talmadge has a developmental disability and autism. Because of that, the agency is concerned for her well-being.

Talmadge was last seen wearing an orange long-sleeved shirt and green hospital scrubs.

If you see her, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call 911.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.