Jacksonville Police searching for man accused of DUI manslaughter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An arrest warrant is out for Robin Nikolas McAlarney after serious charges were filed against him on October 21.

McAlarney, described as a caucasian male, about 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, is wanted for DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide.

Authorities say the only photo of McAlarney is an older one. Since it was taken, he has gotten several new tattoos on different parts of his body, which may change how he looks now.

Police have not been able to find McAlarney so far. They are asking for help from the public to track him down.

Anyone with information about where McAlarney might be is urged to call their local police department. Tips can also be shared with First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477) or online at www.firstcoastcrimestoppers.com.

