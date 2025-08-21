Missing non-verbal man with Dementia found safe: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: David Barnosky has been found safe, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. He was spotted at a bus stop by an officer.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing endangered senior.

JSO said 75-year-old David Barnosky left his senior living facility on San Juan Avenue in a wheelchair around 10 am Thursday. He was last seen near Jefferson Street and Bay Street near the Prime Osbourne Convention Center in LaVilla.

Barnosky is non-verbal and diagnosed with Dementia. JSO said he only communicates with his fingers or by drawing.

He is believed to be wearing a brown plaid button-up shirt and blue pants with white sneakers. His wheelchair also has a blue backpack attached.

Anyone who has seen Barnosky or knows where he may be is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500.

