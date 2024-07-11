Jacksonville police serving search warrant at ASAP Towing on the Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is serving a search warrant at a local towing company.

Action News Jax was there as crews were on scene investigating at ASAP Towing’s Westside location on 103rd Street.

JSO has not released any other details on what the investigation is about.

Last year, Action News Jax reported that both JSO and the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office cut ties with ASAP Towing.

JSO said the company towed more than a dozen cars from apartment complexes without approval from the properties.

