Jacksonville police: Found child reunited with his family

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a young boy has been reunited with his family.

A young non-verbal child was found wandering along Kona Avenue in Jacksonville on Friday morning at around 10:40 a.m., and authorities asked the public’s help to identify him.

The child stayed with officers from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit while investigators worked to find his family.

JSO thanks the community for its help in identifying the boy.

