Jacksonville police urge possible victims to come forward after man sentenced to 30 years for rape

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Investigators are asking anyone who believes they may have been victimized by 55-year-old Hugh Perry to come forward, as new details highlight a pattern of crimes spanning more than a decade.

Perry is currently serving a 30-year prison sentence after a jury convicted him of sexual battery in September. The conviction stems from a 2022 assault in Jacksonville Beach.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the investigation began after a woman reported what happened to her through the Women’s Center of Jacksonville’s SAFE Program. Police say the woman told investigators she had been out the night before but woke up the next day, unsure how she got home. Through forensic analysis, detectives were able to identify Perry as the suspect.

Police say the 2022 case was not isolated.

Investigators allege Perry committed a similar crime in 2013, and in 2023, while out on release ahead of his trial for the 2022 assault, police say Perry was suspected of drugging another woman’s drink and stealing her belongings.

Now, detectives with JSO’s Special Assault Unit are urging anyone who believes they may have been assaulted by Perry to come forward.

“Serial rapists do this horrible crime over and over again,” said Teresa Miles, Executive Director of the Women’s Center. “It’s a crime of isolation, so it’s very difficult for survivors to come forward because there’s no one who witnesses it.”

Miles says fear, trauma, and familiarity with an offender can all delay reporting, sometimes for years.

“We start with believing,” Miles said. “Hopefully that healing and believing will strengthen a survivor enough to pursue justice, if that’s what justice looks like for them.”

Advancements in DNA technology have also changed what accountability can look like. Miles says evidence can now be preserved for up to 50 years, even if a survivor is not ready to move forward right away.

The Women’s Center of Jacksonville says survivors can receive a forensic exam within 120 hours of an assault, whether they have showered or not. Its hotline operates 24 hours a day, all days of the year, with trained advocates available to help survivors take their next steps.

Police say anyone who believes they may have been assaulted by Hugh Perry is encouraged to contact JSO’s Special Assault Unit directly at 904-630-2168.

The Women’s Center 24/7 rape crisis hotline can be reached at (904) 721-7273.

