Jacksonville protest planned for Venezuelan woman detained by ICE, held in Baker County jail

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An immigration advocacy group is scheduled to protest outside the federal courthouse in Jacksonville on Wednesday morning to support a Venezuelan woman being held at an ICE facility.

She’s detained in Baker County jail, also known as Deportation Depot, following a closed domestic battery case.

Gabriela Sousa entered the United States legally in April 2023 under a federal humanitarian parole program for Venezuelans. She and her husband, Brandon Garrison, married two days before her legal authorization expired, but they were arrested by Hollywood, Fla. police six months later. While the criminal case is resolved, Sousa remains in federal detention.

Read: Sheriff TK Waters distances himself from comments by State Immigration Enforcement Council members

Garrison, Sousa’s husband, said the initial arrest occurred near Fort Lauderdale after a domestic dispute. Garrison described the incident as a “misunderstanding.”

Although the couple was arrested together, the resulting domestic battery case has since been closed. Following the arrest, Sousa was held in the Broward County jail for one month. Garrison said his wife was then transferred to Immigration and Customs Enforcement and moved through several different facilities before being placed at the Baker County jail.

The group protesting in Jacksonville is seeking the release of Sousa from federal custody.

Protests are expected to continue throughout the week. The advocacy group plans to hold additional demonstrations at various locations, including outside the Baker County jail.

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