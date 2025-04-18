Jacksonville psychologist was at FSU during mass shooting, spreading message about mental health

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Two dead and six injured in Thursday’s shooting at Florida State University, and while the shooter is now in custody, the emotional impacts and trauma remain on students and parents alike.

“It doesn’t mean that we have post-traumatic stress disorder, it means that we’re normal,” outlined clinical psychologist Dr. Justin D’Arienzo in an interview with Action News Jax Friday.

Dr. D’Arienzo is a clinical psychologist whose daughter also goes to FSU and was on campus at the time of the shooting.

D’Arienzo outlined it’s absolutely vital that students feeling the emotional impact or any anxiety related to being on campus at their colleges, seek the help needed to begin healing.

“It’s important to process things with language and talking to somebody whether it is a psychologist or therapist at the school counseling center, or you know, with a friend,” said Dr. D’Arienzo.

However, D’Arienzo said the same goes for parents, while stressing the importance of staying strong for your kids during these troubling times.

“You wanna really instill a sense of control again and safety, and the most important thing for parents to do is make sure their kids are not avoiding going to class on Monday,” Dr. D’Arienzo outlined.

The University of North Florida said in a statement they’ll be providing counseling for students and faculty during this difficult time.

