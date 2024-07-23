Jacksonville Public Library launches free books-by-mail service

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Public Library now offers a convenient Books-by-Mail service, delivering books and other library materials directly to the homes of Duval County residents. This new initiative caters to those unable to visit the library due to a temporary or permanent disability or illness.

The service is free, with postage paid both ways, making it accessible to all qualifying residents. To apply, individuals can visit jaxpubliclibrary.org/BooksByMail or call (904) 255-BOOK. A paper application can also be requested by mail.

Library staff will provide information and assist with sign-ups at the 3rd Annual Disability and Adaptive Recreation Expo on Thursday, July 25, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Prime F. Osborn Convention Center. More details about the event can be found at jacksonville.gov/disabilityexpo.

Available Materials: The service includes regular print books, large print books, audiobooks on CD, magazines, music CDs, and DVDs. A library card is required, which can be obtained online in about two minutes.

For Minors: If the applicant is under 18, an adult must sign for them and visit the library in person with proper identification to apply.

Once the application is approved, materials will be delivered via USPS in reusable nylon bags. Returning items is easy: place them back in the bag, flip the address card, and arrange for USPS pickup if needed. The checkout period is three weeks, with a six-day grace period for mailing time. Items eligible for renewal will be automatically renewed up to five times.

For more information, call (904) 255-BOOK or visit jaxpubliclibrary.org/services.

