Jacksonville ranked the worst city for summer travel according to new Forbes Advisor study

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In a recent Forbes Advisor study ranking cities that would be the worst for summer travel, Jacksonville, Florida, emerged as the least favorable destination.

The study assessed 50 of the most populated cities in the U.S. across 16 metrics, including crime rate, median hotel price during the summer travel season, seasonal temperatures, transit score, and number of restaurants. The study revealed that potential vacationers might face significant challenges in our River City.

Jacksonville was rated the worst city to visit in the United States for summer travel, scoring the lowest score of 100 out of 100.

It scored the lowest for walkability and had the third lowest access to public transportation.

Jacksonville International Airport has the second-highest percentage of disrupted summer flights, with an average of 28.9%.

The city has the sixth-fewest parking lots and garages, with just 1.49 per 100,000 residents.

Jacksonville has the eighth highest crime rate, at 63.99 crimes per 1,000 residents.

It ranks eighth for the fewest restaurants with four or more stars on Tripadvisor, tallying 728 such establishments.

The other top five worst cities for summer vacation were:

2: Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado Springs, Colorado 3: Fresno, Califonia

Fresno, Califonia 4: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee 5: Albuquerque, New Mexico

With over half of Americans planning a vacation before the end of September, these rankings stress the need to consider potential travel complications.

