Jacksonville rapper Julio Foolio fatally shot in Tampa while celebrating birthday, attorney confirms

TAMPA, Fla. — Prominent local rapper Charles Jones, known by his stage name Julio Foolio, was reportedly shot and killed on Sunday while celebrating his 26th birthday in Tampa. The news was confirmed to Action News Jax by Jones’ longtime attorney, Lewis Fusco.

“Yes, I have been his attorney for many years. He was shot and killed in Tampa. I cannot make any statements at this time other than confirming he was killed outside of a Holiday Inn hotel while celebrating his birthday in Tampa this weekend,” Fusco stated.

According to Fusco, Foolio had been in Tampa all weekend to celebrate his birthday, where he initially stayed at an Airbnb but was asked to leave due to the number of people at the residence. He then reportedly booked a room at the Holiday Inn, where he was allegedly ambushed in the parking lot.

“All of this information has been released by law enforcement; however, I am unable to comment on anything else at this time until it becomes public record,” Fusco added.

In the past three years, Jones had survived two previous shooting incidents in Jacksonville. Despite these violent encounters, he continued to build a significant following in the music industry.

Action News Jax is working to learn more information including obtaining a police report.

