Jacksonville restaurant feeds families struggling during SNAP benefit pause

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Across Jacksonville, some families already struggling to put food on the table are now facing even greater uncertainty as the federal shutdown halts SNAP benefits.

For many in Northwest Jacksonville, the struggle has stretched on for months. Among them is Mary Hall, a mother of nine who lost her home in a fire three months ago and is now waiting for her food assistance to restart.

“My house burnt down. I’m just trying to make ends meet with me and my kids,” Hall said.

With her SNAP benefits paused, Hall said the shutdown has made an already difficult situation even harder.

“I feel like it’s crazy, and it started something that we all need don’t need to be a part of,” she said.

Outside Jerome Brown Barbecue in Northwest Jacksonville, more than 30 people gathered Friday, waiting for a hot meal. Many of them, like Hall, have been struggling since their SNAP benefits were suspended due to the shutdown.

The government’s pause on food assistance affects nearly three million Floridians, leaving families across the state in uncertainty. To help fill the gap, Jerome Brown Barbecue opened its doors, serving free meals to anyone in need.

“So many stories, so many people that’s going through so many things. We’re just so happy to help as many people as we can,” said Katrina Brown, operations manager for Jerome Brown Barbecue.

For others waiting in line, faith has been a source of strength.

“I will say for some people it is scary, but if you have a relationship with God, it’s nothing,” said Shari Hatcher, a SNAP benefit recipient.

Community leaders also turned out, urging the city to do more to support struggling families.

“Please don’t forget about your community and don’t forget about individuals like Miss Hall,” said Reginald Gaffney, former District 7 City Councilman.

Meanwhile, two federal judges issued orders Friday mandating the use of emergency funds for SNAP payments. However, it remains unclear when benefits will officially resume.

