Jacksonville reviewing permit for nearly $31 million Sam’s Club market distribution center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sam’s Club is developing a nearly 1-million-square-foot market distribution center at a total cost of nearly $31 million.

The city is reviewing a permit application for the first phase of improvements to a 1,003,200-square-foot shell warehouse at 1511 Zoo Parkway, Building 300, near Imerson Park South in North Jacksonville.

As per the permit, no contractor was mentioned for the $30.8 million project.

The reported architect for the project is Harrison French and Associates (HFA), located in Bentonville, Arkansas. Walmart Inc., the parent company of where Sam’s Club, is based in Bentonville.

According to a memo from the city, the objective of the project is to create a distribution center at the warehouse, which spans over 1 million square feet and sits on almost 63 acres of land.

On June 13, 2023, the City Council enacted Ordinance 2023-332-A, approving a $1.5 million Recapture Enhanced Value Grant for Project Crystal. This grant is based on 50% of the increase in real and tangible property taxes for the project over the next five years.

The 214-acre Imeson Park South property is located south of VanTrust’s 146-acre Imeson Park. The latter encompasses 2.5 million square feet, including a 1 million-square-foot Amazon fulfillment center.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read:





Read:





Read:

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.