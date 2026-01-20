Jacksonville senior center loses heat again, days after it was restored

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax has reported four times in the last four weeks about the seniors at Riverton Tower Senior Center in Arlington reporting a lack of heat or A/C altogether.

Last week, Ability Housing, the Jacksonville-based nonprofit that owns the apartments, let us know the heat had been restored. Over the weekend, people living at the senior center told us they lost it again.

“I can’t understand how it could be working well one night and then not working well the next night. I can’t explain that,” said Bob Wunderlich, in the third interview he’s now done with us in the last week about his heat, or lack of it.

We spoke with Wunderlich last Tuesday, when he reported that his and other apartments at Riverton Tower still didn’t have working heat, weeks after we first reported the problem. Two days later, he told us his heat had been restored, and he’d had his first warm night in months.

Today, he told us he had lost his heat over the weekend, less than four days after having it back.

“It is frustrating, and it will continue to be frustrating until they fix the problem,” Wunderlich said.

Ability Housing told us that this heat-related problem happened because the building’s main boiler stopped working on Monday morning, which the organization said is not related to the issue we had previously reported on. Right after 7:30 PM, the nonprofit told us the heat had been restored and that staff would monitor it throughout the night to ensure there weren’t any other issues.

“I want us all to be able to be warm or comfortable or whatever it needs to be,” said Dixie Smith, another Riverton Tower resident who also interviewed with us for the third time after losing her heat again, too.

Smith is one of the neighbors at Riverton Tower who reported her heat problem to the city of Jacksonville, which has now given at least nine citations to the apartments over the last month. We looked through them and found that five of the citations were related to a lack of A/C in some apartments. The other four citations were because of poor conditions inside the building, such as damage to the interior stairs, a broken glass window on the first floor, and an elevator that ‘excessively moves side to side.’

“This is a beautiful place, and I believe something can make it work. But this is not it right now,” Smith said.

Ability Housing has told us that space heaters have been provided to anyone in the apartment who has needed one, and more are available if they are needed. The nonprofit has also said it is working with neighbors to allow them temporary housing outside of the complex, such as at a nearby motel or a family member’s house, if they are unable to comfortably stay inside.

