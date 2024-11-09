Jacksonville set to host Veterans Day parade

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville is hosting its annual Veterans Day Parade at 11 a.m. Monday downtown. The parade begins on Water Street in front of the Jacksonville Center of the Performing Arts and will make a left turn onto Hogan St. The parade will then continue east on Bay St until it reaches LOT X near EverBank Stadium.

The following roads will be closed during the parade:

7:30 AM Stonewall St & Park St

7:30 AM Park St & Water St & Lee & W Bay

7:30 AM Water St (Jefferson St & Lee St)

10:00 AM Riverside Ave to Water

10:00 AM Jefferson St & Water St

10:00 AM Acosta Bridge off ramp to Water St

7:30 AM Main St (Southbound) & Bay St

7:30 AM Main St (Northbound) & Riverplace Blvd

10:00 AM Newnan St & E Bay St

10:00 AM Liberty St & Forsyth St (close Forsyth St on ramp eastbound)

10:00 AM Washington St & Monroe St

10:00 AM Marsh St & Bay St

10:00 AM Lafayette St & Forsyth St

10:00 AM APR St & Gator Bowl Blvd (westbound)

All road closures will end at 2:00 p.m. or as soon as the end of the parade exits the closure, whichever comes first.

The parade will feature Mayor Donna Deegan and Grand Marshal Sen. John Thrasher, who served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged as a decorated Captain. In addition, the parade will include senior military officials, active duty and retired military units, veteran groups, local school groups, decorative floats and more.

“It is truly an honor to be able to participate in this parade, which celebrates our military and veteran community,” Deegan stated in a news release. “Jacksonville is a proud military town, and this event is a terrific way to thank all the local men and women who have so bravely served our nation.”

