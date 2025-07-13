Jacksonville sex offender pleads guilty to accessing child sexual abuse materials online

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Department of Justice announced that a man in Jacksonville who is already a convicted sex offender has admitted to going online to look at child sexual abuse content.

Sean-Michael Smith was arrested in December 2024. He’s been in custody ever since and is waiting to be sentenced in September.

He now faces at least 10 years in federal prison, and possibly up to 20 years. He could also be supervised for the rest of his life after release.

Court records say Smith was on probation when he told his officer that he had drawn pictures of nude children and had gone online.

Probation officers searched his home and found a device he said he used. The FBI checked it and found 35 pictures of children being sexually abused.

Smith was already a registered sex offender. He was convicted back in 2014 for sharing similar photos and videos.

