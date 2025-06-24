Jacksonville Sharks beat Quad City Steamwheelers 65-33

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The force was with the Jacksonville Sharks on Stars Wars night at the arena Saturday as they picked up their biggest win of the season over first place Quad City, 65-33.

The Sharks offense was on fire, scoring a touchdown on every possession, while the defense made key plays to keep the Steamwheelers in check.

Tyler Huff, the Sharks quarterback out of Ridgeview High School, had a tremendous night throwing the football and he also ran for three touchdowns.

Head Coach James Gibson has been concerned about turnovers but the offense held onto the football and the Sharks defense got some key turnovers to turn a big time matchup into a blowout.

The Sharks are now 8-4 on the season while the Steamwheelers drop to 9-3.

Next week, the Sharks will face the Iowa Barnstormers on the road looking to secure a playoff spot.

